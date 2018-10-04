Stocks slide as Treasury yields keep climbing; financials far out in front

Stocks open lower, extending yesterday's late weakness sparked by a selloff in U.S. Treasury bonds that pushed yields to multi-year highs; Dow -0.3% , S&P -0.4% , Nasdaq -0.7% .

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note hit 3.23% overnight and has since come down to 3.18%, but that's 2 bps above yesterday's close and its highest level in more than seven years.

This morning, investors received a roughly in-line weekly initial jobless claims report; August factory orders will be released at 10 a.m. ET.

European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.4% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.8% and France's CAC -1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.6% while China's Shanghai Composite is closed for the week.

In U.S. corporate news, Barnes & Noble +27% on news that multiple parties have expressed interest in acquiring the company, and Eli Lilly +5% after its experimental diabetes drug showed promise in clinical trials.

The financial sector ( +1% ), which tends to move in tandem with interest rates, is the only sector showing any significant gain so far; tech ( -0.9% ) and communication services ( -1.1% ) are the worst performers.