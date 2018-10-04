AMC Networks -2.8% as Goldman cuts to Sell

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) has slipped 2.8% this morning after a cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs, which is fretting the ongoing erosion of ratings at key franchise The Walking Dead.

That decline is cutting into national network advertising, analyst Drew Borst writes, and there's margin pressures as well amid higher competition for scripted original series. What would prompt a re-rating? "A meaningful new company-owned hit series" that could spur a reversal in declining ratings. (h/t Bloomberg)

Goldman's price target is cut to $61 from $64, implying another 6.7% downside from current pricing.