Stolt-Nielsen up 6.1% post Q3 results

Stolt-Nielsen (OTCPK:SOIEF) reported Q3 revenue growth of 5.7% Y/Y to $543.12M

Segment revenue: Tankers $312.42M (+4.2% Y/Y), Terminals $62.62M (+2.7% Y/Y), Tank containers $141.84M (-0.9% Y/Y) and Stolt Sea farm $25.55M (+38.3% Y/Y).

Q3 Overall margins: Gross declined by 258 bps to 30.7% and operating improved by 65 bps to 9.4%, Adj. EBITDA declined by 127 bps to 22.5%.

Segment operating margin: Tankers declined by 464 bps to 6.85%; Terminals improved by 347 bps to 29.75%; Tank containers improved by 216 bps to 12.5% and Stolt sea farm margin was 1.57%.

Stolt tankers joint service sailed-in time-charter index was 0.58, compared with 0.59 in the prior quarter.

At Stolthaven terminals tank capacity utilization was at 91.7% compared to 85.6% year ago and at Stolt tank containers number of shipments was 32,706.

