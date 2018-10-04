EA draws Buckingham Buy; starts ePremier League

Electronic Arts (EA -1.7% ) is lower this morning despite a pair of positive catalysts.

After the stock dropped by nearly a quarter off an early-summer high, Buckingham Research now sees an entry point and initiates coverage at Buy, noting the company should benefit from continued lift in digital margins. The firm has a $134 price target, implying 17.2% upside.

Meanwhile, the latest addition to EA Sports' FIFA 19 Global Series is the ePremier League, a team-up with Premier League soccer to give UK-based players an esports outlet for their favorite clubs.

All 20 Premier League clubs are represented in the tournament, which will result in a final to be played in London March 28-29, broadcast live on social media nad Sky Sports.