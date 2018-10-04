Jittery trading in the retail sector

The retail sector is off to a bumpy start today, trading below broad market averages. Some analysts are pointing to the mix of broad macroeconomic news, the so-so forecast from the NRF on holiday sales and Amazon's minimum wage price hike as potential contributing factors.

Notable decliners include Tilly's (TLYS -3.9% ), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -2.9% ), L Brands (LB -2.9% ), Urban Outfitters (URBN -1.7% ), Express (EXPR -1.9% ), Sears Holdings (SHLD -3.2% ), Francesca's (FRAN -3.8% ), The Children's Place (PLCE -1.1% ), Tailored Brands (TLRD -1.6% ), Dillard's (DDS -1.5% ), RH (RH -1.7% ), Floor & Decor (FND -2.6% ), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stores (OLLI -2.4% ), Burlington Stores (BURL -1% ), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -1.9% ), Ralph Lauren (RL -2.7% ), Hanesbrands (HBI -1.8% ), Genesco (GCO -1.5% ), Zumiez (ZUMZ -1.3% ), PVH (PVH -1.9% ), G-III Apparel (GIII -2.3% ) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -1.6% ).

