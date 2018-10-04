Jittery trading in the retail sector

The retail sector is off to a bumpy start today, trading below broad market averages. Some analysts are pointing to the mix of broad macroeconomic news, the so-so forecast from the NRF on holiday sales and Amazon's minimum wage price hike as potential contributing factors.
Notable decliners include Tilly's (TLYS -3.9%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -2.9%), L Brands (LB -2.9%), Urban Outfitters (URBN -1.7%), Express (EXPR -1.9%), Sears Holdings (SHLD -3.2%), Francesca's (FRAN -3.8%), The Children's Place (PLCE -1.1%), Tailored Brands (TLRD -1.6%), Dillard's (DDS -1.5%), RH (RH -1.7%), Floor & Decor (FND -2.6%), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stores (OLLI -2.4%), Burlington Stores (BURL -1%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -1.9%), Ralph Lauren (RL -2.7%), Hanesbrands (HBI -1.8%), Genesco (GCO -1.5%), Zumiez (ZUMZ -1.3%), PVH (PVH -1.9%), G-III Apparel (GIII -2.3%) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -1.6%).
Previously: Holiday retail sales forecast to rise 4.3% to 4.8% (Oct. 3)
