Merck's HIV med Delstrigo shows long-term treatment effect in late-stage switching study

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, DRIVE-SHIFT, evaluating Merck's (MRK -0.8% ) DELSTRIGO [doravirine (100 mg), lamivudine (3TC, 300 mg) and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF, 300 mg)] in HIV-1-infected adults who switched from their current antiretroviral therapy showed DELSTRIGO to be non-inferior (no worse than) the previous therapy. The data are being presented at IDWeek in San Francisco.

Specifically, at week 48, 90.8% of participants who switched to DELSTRIGO on day 1 had HIV-1 RNA levels of less than 50 copies/mL compared to 94.6% of those who continued on their baseline regimen.

At week 24, the proportions were 93.7% and 94.6%, respectively.