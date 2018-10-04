Aluminum extends gains after closure of world's largest alumina refinery

Aluminum prices continue to rise following the planned closure of one the world's largest alumina refineries, with three-month aluminum +1.9% to $2,248/metric ton on the London Metal Exchange.

Prices have surged to their highest level since June on yesterday's news that Norsk Hydro planned to fully shut its Alunorte alumina refinery, the world's largest.

Commerzbank analysts say the Alunorte shutdown is "fueling fears that the global aluminum market will no longer be adequately supplied, especially as uncertainty surrounding the largest Russian aluminum producer also continues."

While Century Aluminum (CENX +2.6% ) is higher after signing an alumina supply deal, most other aluminum related names are edging lower: AA -0.4% , CSTM -0.9% , KALU -0.1% , OTCQX:NHYDY -3.5% .

ETFs: FOIL, JJUB