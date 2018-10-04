Report: Spotify founders still plan to shed shares

The founders of Spotify (SPOT -2.8%) are planning to sell more shares, Sweden's Di Digital says, which still won't put too much of a dent in their large holdings.
Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon have signaled intent to sell about $69.9M worth and $31.8M worth respectively, according to the report. (h/t Variety)
That would cut Ek's holding to 8.3% from 8.8%, and Lorentzon's to 11.8% from 12.2%.
Ek is selling as part of a long-term strategy, a representative told Di Digital: "This sale of shares will constitute a minimal part of his holding in the company."
Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY -2.3%) is still the No. 2 holder with 10% of the company.
