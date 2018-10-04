Resources Connection jumps 13% after Q1 earnings beat

Resources Connection (RECN +13.1% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 26.5% Y/Y to $178.56M, with increase in US revenues +24.8% Y/Y; European revenues +36.5% Y/Y and Asia Pacific revenue +15.9% Y/Y.

Q1 Gross margin improved by 20 bps to 38.2%.

Q1 Adj. EBITDA $13.24M (+67.7% Y/Y) and margin improved by 180 bps to 7.4%.

SG&A expenses $56.4M (+18.9% Y/Y) and margin 31.6% an improvement of 200 bps.

Q1 Average bill rate was $124 and average pay rate was $63.

Net Cash used in operating activities was $16.6M compared to $13.13M a year ago. Cash and cash equivalents were $27.1M as of August 25, 2018.

Company repurchased ~468k shares for $7.5M in Q1, with $112.5M remaining for future common stock purchases as of August 25, 2018.

