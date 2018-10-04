Mortgage rates hold relatively steady: Freddie Mac

U.S. mortgage rates were relatively flat for the week sending Oct. 4, after five weeks of increases, according to Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

"There is upside risk to mortgage rates as the economy remains very robust and this is reflected in the very recent strength in the fixed income and equities markets," says Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater. "With mortgage rates expected to track higher, it’s going to be a challenge for the housing market to regain momentum.”

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.71%, down 1 basis point from 4.72% for the previous week.

15-year FRM averaged 4.15% vs. 4.16% W/W.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 4.01% vs. 3.97% W/W.

