General Dynamics bags $465M contract from U.S. Army

Oct. 04, 2018 10:37 AM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)GDBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • General Dynamics (GD +0.2%) has awarded a contract for the U.S. Army Life Cycle Product Line Management Program from the U.S. Army Contracting Command in Orlando, Florida.
  • "This award grows our training portfolio by adding hardware product line management to our existing software product line management for the Army and positions General Dynamics for future growth," said General Dynamics' Chris Brady.
  • The five-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract is a hybrid, cost-plus fixed fee, firm fixed price, and time and material award worth $465M.
