Samarco restart unlikely in 2019 despite deal with prosecutors, BHP says

BHP Billiton (BHP +1% ) confirms reaching an agreement with prosecutors in Brazil's Minas Gerais state related to compensation for the impact of the Samarco dam failure in 2015 but says operations are unlikely to restart next year.

Samarco partner Vale (VALE -1.2% ) has said it expects the mine and processing operation to resume operations in 2018 or early next year.

Before the 2015 dam disaster, Samarco was the world's second largest producer of iron ore pellets, which are in demand in China as the country's steel mills have sought higher grades of iron ore and looking for more pellets to limit pollution and improve their economics.