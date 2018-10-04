SYNNEX up 2.8% post Q3 results

SYNNEX (SNX +2.8% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 14.7% Y/Y to $4.91B of which Technology Solutions was $4.4B (+17% Y/Y) & Concentrix was $492M (-1% Y/Y).

Adj. operating margin: Technology Solutions increased 3 bps to 2.71%; Concentrix increased 92 bps to 8.7% & total increased 5 bps to 3.32%.

Adj. EBITDA margin: Technology Solutions increased 6 bps to 2.83%; Concentrix increased 111 bps to 12.2% & total increased 3 bps to 3.77%.

The adj. trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC was 10.9%.

The debt to capitalization ratio increased 1,180 bps to 43.9%, was due to a result of the Westcon-Comstor Americas acquisition in Q4 2017.

CFO was ~$103M with depreciation and amortization of $23M and $26M, respectively.

Q4 Outlook: Revenue to be $5.2-5.4B; Net income of $48.3-57.9M and Adj. net income of $136.8-146.4M; EPS of $1.02-$1.23 and Adj. EPS of $2.90-$3.10 & After-tax amortization of intangibles to be $49.8M.

