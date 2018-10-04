National Western Life Insurance to acquire Ozark National Life Insurance and N.I.S. Financial Services

National Western Life Group's (NWLI) wholly owned subsidiary (NWLIC) has entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement to acquire Ozark National Life Insurance Company and N.I.S. Financial Services.

Ozark National and N.I.S., both based in Kansas City, Missouri, are wholly owned subsidiaries of CNS Corporation.

NWLIC will pay CNS Corporation cash in an aggregate amount of ~$203M, subject to certain adjustments, in exchange for all of the outstanding stock of Ozark National and N.I.S. Financial Services.

The transaction is expected to close during the H119, subject to customary closing conditions, and other required approval.

Press Release