AT&T brings '5G Evolution' tech to 99 new markets

AT&T (T -0.8% ) has named 99 new markets for its "5G Evolution" offering, a partial step towards 5G-like speeds.

That brings the total number of such markets to 239. AT&T says it wants to bring 5G Evolution to more than 400 markets by the end of the year, and nationwide coverage in the first half of 2019.

The technology offers theoretical peak speeds on supported devices of up to 400 Mbps.

AT&T is also extending LTE-LAA technology in parts of 20 cities, coming to "at least 24 cities this year." The LTE-LAA tech has a peak theoretical wireless speed of 1 Gbps on capable devices.