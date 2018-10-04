Lilly's empagliflozin shows treatment benefit as adjunct to insulin in late-stage studies; shares ahead 4%

Two Phase 3 clinical trials, EASE-2 and EASE-3, evaluating Eli Lilly's (LLY +3.8% ) empagliflozin as as adjunct to insulin in adults with type 1 diabetes met the primary endpoints. The results were published online in Diabetes Care and presented at the EASD Annual Meeting in Berlin.

EASE-2 assessed 10 mg and 25 mg doses of empagliflozin as an adjunct to insulin over 52 weeks while EASE-3 evaluated three doses (2.5 mg, 10 mg and 25 mg) over 26 weeks.

In EASE-2, the placebo-corrected mean change in baseline in HbA1c was -0.54% and -0.53%, respectively, for the two doses at week 26. In EASE-3 the mean changes for the three doses at week 26 were -0.28%, -0.45% and -0.52%, respectively.

Patients receiving empagliflozin also experienced weight loss, decreases in blood pressure and decreases in total daily insulin dose. There were no investigator-reported hypoglycemic events associated with treatment.

Lilly is developing the SGLT2 inhibitor and other compounds with Boehringer Ingelheim.

Discussions with regulatory authorities are underway.

