More on Park Electrochemical Q2 results

Park Electrochemical (PKE -1.1% ) during the quarter, the company announced to divest its electronics business to AGC (OTCPK:ASGLY) for $145M.

Park initiated strategic evaluation and possible sale process for the Electronics Business in January 2018; the divestiture is expected to close in Q3.

Q2 sales from continuing operations was marginally down by 1.3% to $11.2M generated from Aerospace business

Gross margin was down slightly by ~20bps to 28.1%; operating margin improves 65bps to 9.2%; net income from continuing operations increased from 7.6% to 16.3%

