First Trust launches Europe IPO ETF

First Trust Advisors plans to launch the First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) on Friday.

The fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before fund fees and expenses) of the IPOX 100 Europe Index.

The index is a market-cap weighted portfolio measuring the performance of the 100 largest initial public offerings of companies economically tied to Europe, ranked quarterly by market cap, in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Previously: First Trust adds three Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus ETFs (Sept. 6)