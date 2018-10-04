Scorpio Bulkers +2% as B. Riley FBR starts at Buy

Scorpio Bulkers (SALT +2.1% ) starts higher after B. Riley FBR initiates coverage with a Buy rating and $9.50 price target, believing the company is well positioned to capitalize on favorable market supply and demand dynamics.

Riley sees SALT as a cost-effective operator with a very young fleet operating in an environment in which older vessels will be at an extreme cost disadvantage and where the supply of available vessels is tightening due to lower shipyard output and increased scrap rates.

With a strong demand profile supported by high-quality assets, the firm expects SALT's revenue growth and margin profiles to improve significantly, which should translate into strong free cash flow generation.

