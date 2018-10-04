Madison Square Garden files registration for sports spin-off

Madison Square Garden (NASDAQ:MSG) has confidentially filed its initial Form 10 registration with the SEC for the proposed spin-off of its sports business.

That provides another step in a process where it would create a pure-play sports company comprising the New York Knicks NBA team, New York Rangers NHL team, New York Liberty WNBA team, esports franchise Knicks Gaming (along with a majority interest in Counter Logic Gaming) and a pro sports training center in Greenburgh, N.Y.

It would leave a live-entertainment company holding the Madison Square Garden venue (and the Hulu Theater there), Radio City Music Hall, Beacon Theatre, the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., the Chicago Theatre and Boston's Wang Theatre, along with the bookings business, the productions and other holdings.

The live-entertainment firm would also have about $1B in cash on hand and a one-third economic interest in the sports company, along with planned MSG Sphere venues in Las Vegas and London.

The deal is structured as a tax-free spin-off to all MSG shareholders, who would get a pro-rata distribution equivalent to a two-thirds interest in the sports company.