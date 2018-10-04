LinkedIn competitor raises $156M in private funding

LinkedIn (NASDAQ:MSFT) competitor ZipRecruiter raises $156M in a round co-led by Wellington Management Company and IVP. The round brings total funding to $219M.

ZipRecruiter formed eight years ago and has helped over 1.5M businesses find employees and routed 430M applications. The company will use the new funding to “further accelerate” its growth and projects.

ZipRecruiter has 200 engineers developing AI-backed candidate match solutions.

It’s a busy time for employment match companies. Yesterday, freelancer platform Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) made its IPO debut and finished the day up 41%.

