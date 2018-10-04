European buyers play down coking coal impact from Peabody mine shutdown

European market participants are playing down the longer-term impact on seaborne prices from the shutdown of Peabody Energy's (BTU -0.6% ) North Goonyella coking coal mine in Australia following a fire.

The late-September incident prompted some traders in Asia-Pacific to take positions this week, pushing the Argus daily assessment for premium hard low-volatile coking coal up by more than $17/ton since Oct. 1 to $212.85/ton fob.

But BTU said yesterday that it had taken successful initial steps to extinguish the fire and that only a small amount of steam or white smoke is now coming out of one mine shaft.

Following BTU's update, a European buyer told Argus that the effect of the incident on fob Australia prices has been blown out of proportion, and that he expects the North Goonyella mine to come back on line sooner rather than later.

