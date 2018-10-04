Bombardier receives $229M order from Siemens for expansion of Deutsche Bahn's ICE 4 fleet

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF -3.8% ) has signed a contract with Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) for further cooperation as a supplier for Deutsche Bahn's new order for 18 7-car ICE 4 trains and 50 powered cars. The new order is part of a framework agreement for the development and supply of key components for up to 300 ICE 4 high-speed trains for Deutsche Bahn, which was signed with Siemens in 2011

The contract is valued at ~$229M (€199M). Bombardier’s scope represents around one third of the entire project.

Bombardier is responsible for the exterior design, the production and design of the steel car bodies, the delivery of the trailer bogies and around 30 percent of the final assembly of the entire ICE 4 fleet.