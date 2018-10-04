Live Nation drops 2.7% as FTC plans probe of online ticketing

Live Nation (NYSE:LYV) is slipping, down 2.7% , as the Federal Trade Commission announces it will hold a public workshop examining the online event-ticket marketplace.

The FTC has set the workshop for March 27.

"The online event ticket industry has been a frequent topic of consumer and competitor complaints, and FTC staff is seeking public input in advance of the workshop, including possible discussion topics and potential participants," the commission says.

Issues that frequently come up include "practices that prevent consumers from obtaining tickets, mislead consumers about price or availability, or mislead consumers about the entity from which they are purchasing."