Telaria down ~31% on lower than expected Q3 interim results and reduced FY18 guidance

Telaria falls (TLRA -31.6% ) as the company reports lower than expected Q3 interim results following the decision to remove certain desktop video publishers from the Telaria platform

Q3 sales to be between $13M-$13.5M, below the previously issued guidance; adjusted EBITDA to between loss of $0.5M and break even

Connected TV to drive revenue and eCPM growth; Connected TV is expected to contribute ~26% of Q3 sales (+6% Y/Y).

The Company also revises its FY18 sales to be between $50M-$52M and EBITDA loss of ~$5M-$3M.

TLRA also authorizes share repurchase of up to $20M.

Final Q3 results is scheduled on November 8, 2018.