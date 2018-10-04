Wuhan signs letter of intent to acquire MJ Medtech

Wuhan (WUHN +25%) announced it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in MJ MedTech.
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.
"By establishing a presence in the U.S., Canada and Europe, we anticipate the potential for huge growth and to build sustainable long-term shareholder value," said Ramy Kamaneh, CEO of Wuhan.
Wuhan has made the decision to suspend its cryptocurrency mining operations and plans until further notice.
