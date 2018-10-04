Eisai's weight loss pill Belviq shows positive effect in type 2 diabetics

Results from a Phase 4 clinical trial, CAMELLIA-TIMI, evaluating Eisai's (OTCPK:ESALF)(OTCPK:ESALY) obesity med BELVIQ (lorcaserin HCl) in people with type 2 diabetes (T2D), prediabetes and those with normal baseline blood sugar levels showed a positive effect. The data were presented at the EASD Annual Meeting in Berlin and published in The Lancet.

T2D patients receiving BELVIQ experienced a mean reduction in HBA1c of 0.33% from an average baseline of 7.0% (normal range is 4.0 - 5.6%). In patients with a baseline HbA1c value of more than 8.0%, the mean reduction was 0.87%. Treatment was also associated with reduced risk of microvascular events, including diabetic retinopathy or neuropathy.

In patients with prediabetes, BELVIQ reduced the risk of developing full diabetes by 19% compared to placebo (p=0.038). It showed a numerical effect on the proportion of patients achieving normal blood sugar levels but the separation from control was not statistically significant.

At year 1, the T2D, prediabetes and normal blood sugar groups receiving BELVIQ experienced average weight losses versus placebo of of 2.6 kg, 2.8 kg and 3.3 kg, respectively.

No new safety signals were reported.

