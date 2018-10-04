Comcast takes Fox's 39% of Sky to reach 76.8% holding

With a purchase of Fox's (FOX, FOXA) stake in Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY), Comcast (CMCSA +0.1% ) has disclosed it's taken a 76.8% interest in the UK broadcaster.

Fox has confirmed it has zero interest remaining in Sky.

Comcast's previous position was 37.72%; it's added 672.8M shares from Fox, a 39.12% interest.

The news follows on a dramatic auction where Comcast outbid Fox and Disney (NYSE:DIS) for the right to set a price to take over Sky.

