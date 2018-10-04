Danske Bank -4.6% after disclosing U.S. criminal probe

Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNKEY) dives 4.6% in U.S. trading after disclosing that U.S. Department of Justice started a criminal investigation into the money-laundering scandal where $230B from accounts linked to Russia and other former Soviet countries were funneled into Europe through Danske's tiny Estonian branch.

The bank says it's received requests from the DOJ. It's also in talks with "authorities regarding the terminated non-resident portofolio at its Estonian branch, which was active between 2007 and 20015."Those include criminal investigations in Estonia and Denmark

"We are cooperating with the authorities investigating us as a result of the case. However, it is too early to speculate on any outcome of the investigations," says interim CEO of Danske Bank, Jesper Nielsen.

Previously: WSJ: Danske Bank in money laundering probe; Citi, Deutsche Bank involved (Sept. 14)

Related ticker: OTCPK:DNSKF, OTCPK:DNSKY