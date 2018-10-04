Super Micro -54.5% on supply chain sabotage report

Super Micro (NASDAQ:SMCI) plunges 54.5% to $9.73 after this morning’s Bloomberg Businessweek report that the company let China slip malicious chips into products it passed along to U.S. customers including Apple.

The named companies and China denied various parts of the report.

Super Micro shares were suspended on the Nasdaq in late August for repeatedly missing filing deadlines. The shares now trade OTC.

Previously: Nasdaq will suspend Super Micro shares at today's open (Aug. 23)

Previously: Amazon, Apple refute Bloomberg report on Chinese supply chain attack (Oct. 4)