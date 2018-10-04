EnSync Energy announces sale of solar-plus-storage PPA with Kona Brewing

EnSync (ESNC -1.9% ) announced the sale of a 20-year power purchase agreement with Kona Brewing Company to an undisclosed investor.

Projected to meet one-quarter of the brewery's electricity needs, the installation will consist of a 336-kilowatt roof-mounted photovoltaic system and an EnSync DER SuperModule™ that contains a 122 kW-hour battery system to capture and store excess solar energy generation.

EnSync Energy has contracted 27 commercial projects in Hawaii, which will account for more than $42.8M in electricity sales over the terms of the agreements.