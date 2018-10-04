U.S. VP Pence urges Google to end censored search project

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence urges Google (GOOG -2.9% )(GOOGL -3% ) to “immediately” end the development of its China-focused “Dragonfly” app that would make it easier to track the internet searches.

Dragonfly is a censored version of a Google search project and was first revealed by The Intercept in August.

Pence’s comment came as he discussed the alleged theft of U.S. technology by China.

