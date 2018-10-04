U.S. VP Pence urges Google to end censored search project

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence urges Google (GOOG -2.9%)(GOOGL -3%) to “immediately” end the development of its China-focused “Dragonfly” app that would make it easier to track the internet searches.
Dragonfly is a censored version of a Google search project and was first revealed by The Intercept in August.
Pence’s comment came as he discussed the alleged theft of U.S. technology by China.
Previously: The Intercept: Google plans censored search in China; Baidu -7.6% (Aug. 1)
Previously: Congress asks Google about China plans (Sept. 14)
Previously: Report: Google deletes internal email showing further China search progress (Sept. 21)
Previously: Ex-Google scientist details objections with China effort (Sept. 26)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox