No leisurely stroll for lodging and casino names

The lodging and casino sectors are showing some sensitivity today to macroeconomic news. Analysts indicate that the mix of higher oil prices and elevated interest rates could dampen some of the enthusiasm over a consumer spending boon.

Notable decliners include Empire Resorts (NYNY -5.1% ), Bluegreen Vacations (BXG -2.3% ), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO -3.3% ), Century Casinos (CNTY -2.6% ), Marriott Vacations (VAC -2.8% ), Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV -4.6% ), Royal Caribbean (RCL -1.9% ), Caesars Entertainment (CZR -2% ), MGM Resorts (MGM -2.1% ), Las Vegas Sands (LVS -1.9% ), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -1.5% ), Wyndham Destinations (WYND -2.2% ), Marriott International (MAR -1.8% ), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK -2.1% ), Hilton Worldwide (HLT -1.5% ), InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG -2.4% ), Extended Stay America (STAY -1.3% ) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN -2.2% ).

