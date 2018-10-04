Report: Judge's decision on Dakota Access pipeline likely months away

A federal judge's decision on whether a year's worth of additional study of Energy Transfer Partners' (ETP -1.1% ) Dakota Access oil pipeline adequately addresses Native American concerns appears weeks and perhaps months away, AP reports.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in August completed an additional study ordered by a U.S. district court in mid-2017, saying the work confirmed its earlier determination that the pipeline poses no significant environmental threats to tribes, but the Corps did not immediately release its lengthy analysis so that it could be reviewed by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration for sensitive information; the review has been completed, and tribes and ETP now have the document.

The attorney for the Standing Rock Sioux says he expects the district court judge to give the tribes an opportunity to challenge the Corps analysis before making a final decision on whether it is sufficient, which could extend the case for months.

The pipeline has been operating since June 2017, but Standing Rock and three other Sioux tribes are part of a lawsuit seeking to shut it down.