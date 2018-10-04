Deutsche Bank reduces chip stock estimates on expected downturn

Deutsche Bank reduces its 2019 earnings estimates for eight chip stocks by an average 5%, forecasting a significant downturn in the industry.

Analyst Ross Seymore: "Over the past few months, cyclical fears have risen across the semiconductor sector as macro uncertainties (tariffs, falling PMIs, etc.) have combined with a growing list of 'slowing' data points across the supply chain. Our net conclusions are that current consensus imply a 'smooth landing' that is rare in the semi sector and therefore risks of incremental cuts to revenue/ EPS estimates is rising."