Deutsche Bank reduces chip stock estimates on expected downturn

|By:, SA News Editor

Deutsche Bank reduces its 2019 earnings estimates for eight chip stocks by an average 5%, forecasting a significant downturn in the industry.

Analyst Ross Seymore: "Over the past few months, cyclical fears have risen across the semiconductor sector as macro uncertainties (tariffs, falling PMIs, etc.) have combined with a growing list of 'slowing' data points across the supply chain.  Our net conclusions are that current consensus imply a 'smooth landing' that is rare in the semi sector and therefore risks of incremental cuts to revenue/ EPS estimates is rising." 

Companies with trimmed targets: Analog Devices (ADI -2%), Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR -3.8%), Maxim (MXIM -2.1%), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI -4.2%), ON Semiconductor (ON -4.3%), Power Integrations (POWI -2.6%), Texas Instruments (TXN -2.3%), and Xilinx (XLNX -0.5%). (Source: Briefing.com)       

