Williams wins FERC approval to place Atlantic Sunrise pipeline in full service

Williams Cos. (WMB, WPZ) says the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved its request to place into full service the nearly $3B Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline from Pennsylvania to South Carolina.

The project increases the design capacity of the Transco pipeline, the largest volume natural gas pipeline system in the U.S., by 1.7B cf/day (~12%) to 15.8B cf/day.

The project is significant for Pennsylvania and natural gas-consuming markets all along the East Coast, alleviating infrastructure bottlenecks and providing millions of consumers direct access to one of the most abundant, cost-effective natural gas supply sources in the country," WMB says.