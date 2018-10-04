World Bank trims East Asia's 2019 GDP forecast on trade frictions

The World Bank slightly lowered its growth estimate for East Asia and the Pacific to 6.3% in 2018 and 6.0% in 2019 as trade tensions and volatile capital flows cloud the global economic outlook.

China's growth is projected to slow to 6.5% in 2018, unchanged from its earlier estimate, but growth next year is expected to slow to 6.2%, compared to a previous projection of 6.3%.

"In this context of rising risks, developing EAP economies need to utilize the full range of available macroeconomic, prudential, and structural policies to smooth external shocks and raise potential growth rates," he said in a statement.

The World Bank expects the region to grow 6.0% in 2020, unchanged from its previous forecast.

Source: Investing.com