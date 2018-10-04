Google Assistant can now hail an Uber or Lyft

Google (GOOG -3.1%)(GOOGL -3.2%) Assistant can now compare ride-hailing prices at Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) then summon the car.
Start the process by saying “Hey Google, book a ride to” or “Hey Google, get me a taxi to” and include the name of the desired ride-hail company if there’s a preference.
The request can also provide prices and wait times from Ola, Grab, GO-JEK, and many other ride-hailing apps.
The feature works on Android, iPhone, Google Home, and other Assistant-enabled smart speakers. Ride requests are available first in English and any country where the ride-hail companies operate with more languages to come.
