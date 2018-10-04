Google Assistant can now hail an Uber or Lyft

Google (GOOG -3.1% )(GOOGL -3.2% ) Assistant can now compare ride-hailing prices at Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) then summon the car.

Start the process by saying “Hey Google, book a ride to” or “Hey Google, get me a taxi to” and include the name of the desired ride-hail company if there’s a preference.

The request can also provide prices and wait times from Ola, Grab, GO-JEK, and many other ride-hailing apps.

The feature works on Android, iPhone, Google Home, and other Assistant-enabled smart speakers. Ride requests are available first in English and any country where the ride-hail companies operate with more languages to come.