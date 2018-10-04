Enbridge delays completion of Valley Crossing natural gas pipeline

Enbridge (ENB, EEP) delays the completion target for its Valley Crossing natural gas pipeline from Texas to Mexico by six months until April 2019, citing weather conditions and delays in the completion of the Mexican portion of the project.

ENB says it has been unable to test the pipeline due to delays in the completion of the Mexican part of the pipeline, which is being built by a joint venture between ENB, TransCanada and Sempra Energy.

When completed, the 2.6B cf/day pipeline would be the largest natural gas pipeline flowing from the U.S. to Mexico.