Spotlight on wages in retail sector

Senator Bernie Sanders has called on McDonald's (MCD +0.6% ) and Walmart (WMT +0.2% ) to lift their minimum wage to $15 per hour to match other large companies such as Disney (DIS -1% ), Target (TGT -1% ) (phasing in) and Amazon (AMZN -2.1% ).

The focus on wages arrives just ahead of the crucial holiday season and with some economists warning on a tightening labor availability market in certain retail industries.

Wall Street view: "The increase in wages by Amazon could trigger a round of higher wages across a wide spectrum of retail firms," observes UBS. "The implications for the traditional retail industry could be significant, especially given the low unemployment rates as we head into the labor-intensive holiday season, and could force other retailers to potentially pay higher wages," notes Deutsche Bank.

The labor pressure could filter down to impact chains such as Dollar General (DG +0.1% ), Dollar Tree (DLTR -0.4% ), Five Below (FIVE -1.2% ), Kohl's (KSS -1.1% ), Gap (GPS -1.2% ), TJX Companies (TJX +0.2% ), Taco Bell (NYSE:YUM), KFC (YUM), Burger King (NYSE:QSR), Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) and Ross Stores (ROST -1.1% ).

Holiday hiring plans: Target 120K, UPS (NYSE:UPS) 100K, Amazon 100K, Macy's (NYSE:M) 80K, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) 55K.