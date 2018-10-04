Rates beginning to matter? Tech leads declines

Things are lit up bright red in afternoon action, with the Nasdaq's (QQQ -2.2% ) tumble leading the way. Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon are all down in the 2-3% range.

The S&P 500 (SPY -1% ) and Dow (DIA -0.9% )

Among other sectors in the red is healthcare (XLV -1.2% ), led by big declines in biotechs (IBB -3% ).

Pick your reason, but rates yesterday broke out to the upside in a big way, with yields across the curve surging to multi-year highs. Things are calmer today - the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 3.19%.

