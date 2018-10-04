Net1 partners with Zapper to deploy QR payment technology across Africa

Net1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS -2.7% ) announces strategic relationship with Zapper, a leading South African QR payments technology company. Net1 and Zapper will partner to launch ZappGroup Africa, a company focused on deploying a universal white-label QR payment solution.

A new entity will be formed called V2 Limited, an Africa-focused technology provider, focused on facilitating financial inclusion to the roughly one billion underbanked populations on the continent. V2 will be led by Barry Lobel as CEO, and Paul Edwards as chairman of the board.

Net1 has acquired a 50% interest in V2 for $5M, and will commit an additional $5M towards working capital funding over a period of time.

V2 Limited owns 67% of ZappGroup Africa and Zapper will own the remaining 33%.