Europe's big oil players reject EU effort to defy Trump sanctions on Iran

Big European oil companies are snubbing efforts by the European Union to shield Iranian crude from U.S. sanctions, including Total (TOT -0.8% ), whose CEO, Patrick Pouyanné, says the company will not join EU efforts to bypass the sanctions.

The EU has announced plans to create a special payments channel for crude from Iran, but speaking for many, Pouyanné says "We cannot afford to take the risk to be banned from using the U.S. financial system."

The biggest European buyers of Iranian oil have included TOT, Eni (E -0.9% ) and Spain's Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY), but the U.S. has promised to punish any company that defies its Iran sanctions.

"We have no presence in [Iran] any more and our trading contracts will naturally expire in November," an Eni spokesperson tells the Financial Times.

“The companies that are global players do care about their U.S. footprint, and they probably care about that an awful lot more than a bit of Iran business,” says Roger Matthews, a senior lawyer and sanctions specialist at Dechert. “For the bigger players, it’s difficult to see how this [payments channel] is going to make an awful lot of difference.”

