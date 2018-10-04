FDA OKs expanded use for Roche's Hemlibra

The FDA approves the use of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) for routine prophylaxis to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in patients newborn and older with hemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors.

The company says it is the only prophylactic treatment that can be administered via an injection under the skin and with multiple dosing options (once every week, two weeks or four weeks).

The FDA first approved Hemlibra in November 2017 for routine prophylaxis in people with hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors.

Previously: FDA accepts Roche's marketing application for expanded use for hemophilia med Hemlibra, action date October 4 (June 5)