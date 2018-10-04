Trouble in Judgeville for Tesla?

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is down 5.2% on the day and sits close to its session low after Bloomberg reports that the judge in the SEC case wants to hear a justification on the settlement between the parties.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan says Tesla and the government agency have until October 11 to show why the settlement is "fair and reasonable."

In rare cases, judges reject settlements in court cases. In a well-known instance, a New York judge turned aside a settlement between the SEC and Bank of America over huge Merrill Lynch bonuses.