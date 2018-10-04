RMG Networks acquired by Virgo Capital and Sachs Capital Group

RMG Networks (RMGN) announced converting into a privately held entity in a transaction led by Virgo Capital with participation from existing investor Gregory H. Sachs.

The transaction included a large capital infusion to be used towards growth and acquisitions.

“I’m proud and excited to continue my commitment to RMG and believe, given our strong balance sheet, we will be very successful in expanding our footprint as the dominant player in the digital signage industry. I can’t think of a better partner than Virgo Capital to help accelerate our growth strategy,” said Gregory H. Sachs.