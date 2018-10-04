Tesla begins quarterly updates on accident data

Going forward, Tesla (TSLA -5.5% ) will release data on its accident records on a quarterly basis, it says in its Q3 Vehicle Safety Report.

For Q3, the company registered one "accident or crash-like event" for every 3.34M miles driven with Autopilot engaged, it says.

For those driving without Autopilot, the company registered one accident or crash-like event for every 1.92M miles driven.

NHTSA data show that the United States has an automobile crash every 492,000 miles -- and while NHTSA logs crashes, Tesla adds near-misses to its count, the company notes.

"Because every Tesla is connected, in most instances we are able to learn immediately when a Tesla vehicle has been involved in a crash," the company says in its update.

It also says it's starting an additional initiative to gather serious injury data from customers after an accident.

