Alpine 4 Technologies announces a joint project valued at $2.5M

Alpine 4 Technologies (OTCQB:ALPP) and its subsidiaries American Precision Fabricators and Quality Circuit Assembly entered into a joint project to bring EMS assembly and contract manufacturing to Fort Smith, Arkansas. Alpine 4 expects this joint project will add $2.5M in annualized sales.

"Fort Smith, Arkansas with its skilled labor pool and lower entry wage base, provides an attractive opportunity for Alpine 4 and its subsidiaries to expand its U.S. based contract manufacturing services in a means that is more competitive with companies aboard. I also firmly believe that Alpine 4's strongest competitive advantage is in our highly diversified, yet synergistic business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators; and we believe that this project successfully exemplifies that model", commented Kent Wilson, CEO.