FERC approves part of TransCanada WB XPress pipeline for service

TransCanada’s (TRP -2.1% ) Columbia Gas Transmission unit is approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to put part of its 1.3B cf/day WB XPress natural gas pipeline project into service in West Virginia.

The FERC says Columbia has “adequately stabilized the areas disturbed by construction and that restoration is proceeding satisfactorily.”

The project includes construction of nearly three miles of new pipeline, two compressor stations and replacement of 26 miles of existing pipeline.

WB XPress is one of several pipelines designed to connect the Marcellus and Utica shale basins in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio with customers in other parts of the U.S. and Canada.