CP Rail's preliminary Q3 results beat estimates; raises full-year EPS outlook

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP +1.7%) is higher after reporting preliminary Q3 earnings and revenues ahead of analyst consensus, prompting it to raise its FY 2018 earnings guidance.
CP expects Q3 EPS of C$4.10 on revenues of C$1.9B, better than the respective C$3.64 EPS and C$1.82B consensus, and sees full-year adjusted profit rising in excess of 20%, up from an earlier forecast for a low-double digit growth.
"We have rebuilt the engine at CP and are leveraging the strengths of our franchise to drive growth," says CP CEO Keith Creel.
